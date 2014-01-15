Bonne Terre man pleads guilty to child abuse

A Bonne Terre teacher is accused of abusing a child in his home.

A Bonne Terre man recently pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

James R. Walker withdrew a not guilty plea previously entered and entered a plea of guilty to count I abuse of a child, count IV abuse of a child, under oath.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 5 at 8 a.m. and bond continues.

Walker was charged in late July of 2012 with child abuse.

He was an industrial arts teacher at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Mo.

