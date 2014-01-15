Bonne Terre man pleads guilty to child abuse - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Bonne Terre man pleads guilty to child abuse

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
James Walker, Jr. (Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department) James Walker, Jr. (Source: St. Francois County Sheriff's Department)
BONNE TERRE, MO (KFVS) -

A Bonne Terre man recently pleaded guilty to child abuse charges.

James R. Walker withdrew a not guilty plea previously entered and entered a plea of guilty to count I abuse of a child, count IV abuse of a child, under oath.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 5 at 8 a.m. and bond continues.

Walker was charged in late July of 2012 with child abuse.

He was an industrial arts teacher at North County High School in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly