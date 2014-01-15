Route BB in Perry County to close for repairs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Route BB in Perry County to close for repairs

PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Route BB in Perry County will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

This section of roadway is located between County Road 730 and County Road 724.

Work will take place Thursday, Jan. 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while traveling near the area.

For additional information, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center toll-free at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (1-888-275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

