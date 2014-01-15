Alto Pass fire called 'total loss'

One person was taken to the hospital (Source: Allison Twaits).

A house fire in Alto Pass, Illinois Wednesday sent one to the hospital.



It happened at 3760 Milligan Road around 10 a.m.



Cobden Fire Chief Larry Quertermous said the fire originated in a fireplace flue. It took crews from four departments five hours to contain the flames.

Quertermous said the homeowner did return to the scene and no other injuries were reported.

The house is a total loss.



