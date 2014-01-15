Sheriff: Burglars broke into homes while residents slept

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two residential burglaries in the Reidland area.It happened in the same neighborhood during the overnight hours of January 13 into the morning of Jan. 14.Two homes located on StoneCreek Place and StonePoint Court were burglarized overnight Monday into Tuesday while the residents were home asleep.They were not awakened during these burglaries, and did not notice or report it until they discovered it later in the day on Tuesday.A vehicle that was parked on Larkspur Lane was also broken into during the same time period. No forced entry was noticed on either home.Wallets, a laptop computer, and a television were taken during the burglaries. A purse was taken from the vehicle.Sheriff’s detectives believe that all three crimes are connected and occurred within a close time frame.The sheriff’s department is following up on leads. There are surveillance cameras strategically placed in these areas. They plan to provide extra patrols in these areas with both marked and unmarked patrol vehicles.Anyone who may have information about these crimes and the suspects involved are asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270) 444-4719.