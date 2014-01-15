Lawmakers start reviewing casino proposals - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Lawmakers start reviewing casino proposals

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Supporters of legalizing casino gambling in Kentucky are promoting expanded gambling as the answer to supply the state's budget with enough revenue to meet funding demands.

The perennial issue received its first hearing of the 2014 General Assembly session on Wednesday.

A House committee reviewed but took no votes on two proposals.

One is a proposed constitutional amendment that would legalize casinos. A companion bill specifies how many casinos would be allowed and how the state's share would be distributed.

Rep. Larry Clark says expanded gambling is the "best and easiest way" to raise needed revenue.

Expanded gambling opponent Martin Cothran of The Family Foundation says casinos would siphon money from other sectors of the economy.

