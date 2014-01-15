MoDOT to perform signal repairs in Sikeston

The Missouri Department of Transportation says crews will be doing signal repairs Thursday in Sikeston, Missouri.



Work in begin at 8:30 a.m. at the following intersections:

· US 62 and Selma St.

· US 62 and Ingram St.

· US 62 and Pine St.

· Mo 114 and New Madrid St.

The work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are asked to use caution while traveling near these areas.

