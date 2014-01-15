Tips for clearing clutter

Crystal Britt's closet before and after her closet makeover from Kathy Dietl. (Source: Holly Brantley, KFVS)

Clearing out the clutter can be hard work, but here's some simple steps to get you started.

Make a plan.

Decide what you want it to look like.

Take everything out and sort.

Decide what you want to donate.

Accept that you can't keep it all.

Scan pictures and any old papers you don't want to throw away to avoid hoarding things that could go.

Turn around the hanger of a piece of clothing that you aren't sure if you want to keep it and if that hanger is still flipped after a year it's time for that garment to go.

Realize you can only put so much in the space you have.

According to professional organizer Cathy Dietl, closet organizers for hangers and shoes really do work to maximize space and a closet makeover will save time and give the feeling of having more items.

You can contact Cathy Dietl at http://www.de-clutterbug.net/ or 573-450-0923.



