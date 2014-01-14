Brookport mayor back to work after serious car crash

Mayor Johnny Klaffer spent several weeks in an Indiana hospital recovering from numerous broken bones and surgeries after he was hit head-on this past November while out delivering mail.

It's been a long and painful recovery for the mayor of Brookport, Ill., but for the first time since his serious car crash he was back on the job.

At the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the first order of business for the mayor was to thank his council for all the work they've done in his absence to get the town back on its feet. Then he thanked the people of Brookport for all of their prayers and support. After that, it was time to get to work.

"I'm doing the best I can with my healing process," Klaffer said. "Still got limited use of my arms, still can't walk yet, but I am here and that's better then I was six weeks ago. So, I'll get there."

The mayor still has a long way to go to get back on his feet. He's currently undergoing physical therapy to regain some of his movement in his arms and hands that were injured in the crash.

Once his left leg heals, he's looking forward to getting out of the wheelchair he is currently getting around in.

