Brookport mayor back to work after serious car crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport mayor back to work after serious car crash

At the City Council meeting Tuesday night, the first order of business for the mayor was to thank his council for all the work they've done in his absence to get the town back on its feet. Then he thanked the people of Brookport for all of their prayers and support. After that, it was time to get to work.

"I'm doing the best I can with my healing process," Klaffer said. "Still got limited use of my arms, still can't walk yet, but I am here and that's better then I was six weeks ago. So, I'll get there."

The mayor still has a long way to go to get back on his feet. He's currently undergoing physical therapy to regain some of his movement in his arms and hands that were injured in the crash.

Once his left leg heals, he's looking forward to getting out of the wheelchair he is currently getting around in.

