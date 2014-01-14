Brookport mobile home age restriction ordinance unenforceable

Three years ago, the former city council passed a law that prohibited mobile homes that were more than 10 years old from being moved into town.

Brookport families will be able to move whatever mobile homes they want onto the sites of their old homes.

Residents that are rebuilding argued that the rule was too strict.

"I don't think that's right," said Judith Bradley, a Brookport resident. "Why's that? Because some people can't afford that. They can only afford what FEMA is giving them to be able to afford. And they should be able to put whatever was on their property. It's their property, do what they want with it."

On Tuesday night, the Brookport City Council was told that a judge ruled that a mobile home age restriction was unenforceable, and the law should have been changed years ago.

That ruling clears the way for residents to move trailers of any age into Brookport.

