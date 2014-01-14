I-57 back open after semi crash caused hazardous spill

A semi crash on Interstate 57 Tuesday night caused a hazardous material spill and lane closures. All lanes of I-57 reopened Wednesday afternoon.



Illinois State Police say a semi hauling a hazardous material rolled onto its side on I-57 southbound at mile post 61. They say the material is identified as a "disinfectant, liquid, corrosive."

It took crews quite a while to clean up the scene. This caused a substantial backup on I-57 southbound.



The West Frankfort Fire Department said they received the call just before 8 p.m. that a corrosive liquid was leaking at the scene.

The substance has an isolation distance of 150 feet, according to officials.

As a result, all I-57 traffic was being diverted off of the interstate late Tuesday night.

ISP says Cameron D. Peters, 39, of Caledonia, Mississippi, was driving his five axle semi and trailer when he got choked, and was unable to maintain control of the rig.

The semi left the left side of the road and entered the median.

Peters then tried to bring the truck back on the road, before it overturned in the median.

Marion Fire Department's HAZMAT team was called to the scene. The fire department said they would not be evacuating the scene.

The fire department provided mutual aid to the Williamson County Fire Protection District.



