KSP: Man posed as trucking company, stole aluminum valued around $150,000

A Philpot, Ky. man was charged Tuesday, January 14 after an investigation into stolen property.



James Scott Hale, 30, was charged with three counts of receiving stolen property over $10,000, class C felony.

According to Kentucky State Police, the investigation began after a local Owensboro trucking company called about a possible theft. The trucking company said they had received a call from a company in Virginia inquiring about three loads of freight that the trucking company had picked up. The owner of the Owensboro trucking company was unaware and said they were not contracted to pick up any freight from the Virginia business.

According to police, the investigation revealed that Hale picked up three loads of aluminum product from the Virginia company in late December 2013 and scrapped all three loads valued at around $150,000 at an Owensboro recycling center.

Police say it is not clear how Hale was able to pose as the Owensboro trucking company and pick up all three loads, but troopers are actively investigating this case.

Hale is being held in the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

