TRCC announces extension for class registration deadline

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

Students returning to classes at Three Rivers College have been granted an extension to the registration deadline, according to college officials.

Students who have previously completed the admissions process at Three Rivers may now continue to register for Spring semester classes through Friday, January 17.

The college's campus and full service centers will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on the additional days. Those wishing to register at the Sikeston Center must call 573-472-5223 for an appointment. Students must have fully completed the admissions process in the past, including taking an ACT or Compass placement test, to be eligible for the extension.

"We want to give students who have taken classes with us an extra chance to come back and register for a new semester," said Dr. Wesley Payne, Vice President for Learning at Three Rivers. "Whether they took classes in last fall's semester, or were Three Rivers students five years ago, those students deserve to be able to continue their education."

Those interested in enrolling can browse available courses by clicking "Search for Classes" at trcc.edu. Current students can register online through the myTRCC system. Spring classes are already in session, so returning students are urged to act quickly.

For more information, visit or call the Three Rivers Poplar Bluff Campus, 2080 Three Rivers Blvd., 877-879-8722; the Center at Dexter, 515A West Market, 573-614-1081; the Center at Kennett, 1000 Great West Drive, 573-888-6381; the Center at Malden, 2203 Narvel Felts Blvd., 573-276-3529; the Center at Sikeston, 103 E. Kathleen, 573-472-5223; or the South Central Education Consortium in Willow Springs, 908 Springfield, 417-469-3000.

