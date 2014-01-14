Raiders game vs. St. Louis CC relocated due to water damage

The Three Rivers College men's and women's basketball games against St. Louis Community College on January 15 have been relocated.

The games were relocated to the Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff due to water damage to the STLCC gymnasium.

The women's teams will play at 5:30 p.m., with the men's teams playing at 7:30 p.m.

Admission to the games will be $5, with students, faculty and children 12 and under entering free.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.