Long-time circuit court judge will not run for re-election

A veteran Heartland judge will hang up his robe at the end of the year.

Circuit Court Judge William Syler said he will not run for re-election.

Syler has spent more than 20 years on the bench in Missouri's 32nd Judicial Circuit, which covers Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties.

Trae Bertrand, a partner at the law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane & Berens, L.C. announced he is seeking the position of Circuit Judge Division 1. Bertrand, a Republican, has been practicing both civil and criminal law for nine years in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger Counties.



The next election comes this November.

