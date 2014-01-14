Concealed carry applications overwhelm law enforcement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Law enforcement officers across Illinois are busy reviewing thousands of concealed carry applications.

The stack of applications grows each day.

Illinois state police are confident concealed carry permits won't land in the hands of criminals with how the process works, but it's giving local law enforcement a heavier work load they're not sure they'll be able to keep up with.

Marion Police Chief John Eibeck said the first batch of applicant names to check is already 15 pages long.

He said this is only the beginning.

"I really am anticipating a tsunami of names to come flooding in over the next several months," Chief Eibeck said.

The Marion police department appointed a lieutenant to a job of reviewing all the names. They will have 30 days to reject an application, known as "reasonable suspicion." Police will have to submit a detailed reason for why that applicant is not fit to have a permit. A review board will determine the final decision.

Franklin County Sheriff Don Jones said his department will spot someone with prior criminal activity that ISP might not have picked up on.

"Me and my staff know a lot of our folks we have had dealings with for various reasons and also we have the ability to check our local records to see if we have had contact with someone that may not necessarily have a criminal record, but may have a mental illness,"Sheriff Jones said.

The extra work load is something both agencies say they'll need to plan ahead for.

"The program in itself is a good start for the state of Illinois, finally. There will be some hiccups along the way but eventually everything will smooth out and the application process will flow a lot smoother," Chief Eibeck said.

It's unclear when the first round of applications will get the final seal of approval from ISP.

