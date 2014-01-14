Landmark motel in Herrin to be demolished

The Park Avenue Motel in Herrin, Ill. will be demolished. (Source: Lisa Carnaghi, Herrin City Library)

The Park Avenue Motel neon sign was designed by the motel owner, Paul Hindman. (Source: Lisa Carnaghi, Herrin City Library)

The Park Avenue Motel in Herrin, Ill. is coming down.

Mayor Vic Ritter said the demolition is part of a development project.

The motel has been a landmark along Route 148 in Herrin for more than 50 years. Lisa Carnaghi with the Herrin City Library said the motel was designed by the owner, Paul Hindman and built by him and his wife. The motel was built in 1961.

She said Hindman also designed the neon sign for the motel.

The mayor said the motel was bought by Randy Meyer of Effingham. He plans to build an upscale convenience store and car wash on the site.

As for the Park Avenue sign, the estate of former owner Ann Hindman donated it to the city. Ritter said they plan on finding it a permanent home along Park Avenue.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.