Pipe leaks cost city of Marion up to 800,000 gallons of water - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Pipe leaks cost city of Marion up to 800,000 gallons of water

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Marion pipe leak costs the city up to 800,000 gallons of water.

According to Marion Water Finance Commissioner Anthony Rinella, the bitter cold temperatures last week caused pipes to freeze.

Last week, Rend Lake Conservancy District told Marion to shut down part of it's water supply to the city. Rinella said Marion pumps about 2,000 gallons of water per minute. Rend Lake slowed them down to 1,300 gallons per minute. Marion Water Department re-read water meters throughout the city.

They said pipes were found with leaks all throughout the city.

The average household uses roughly 5,000 to 7,000 gallons of water per month. There were several homes that used more than 60,000 gallons of water in a matter of days. Two customers were above 90,000 gallons within several days.

After assessing pipes throughout the city, Rinella said they have lost anywhere from 500,000 to 800,000 gallons of water in the city in the last several days. Usually, Marion uses about 2 million gallons of water a day for the city.

The cost will run around $85,000 a month for the water in Marion in the winter and up to $125,000 a month during the summer.

Rinella said he wouldn't be surprised if it cost them up to $150,000 for this month.

The water department has to pay for the water used from Rend Lake. Customers will be responsible for paying for the water loss, according to Rinella, but he said the city will work with customers by making adjustments.

Rinella wants to start renewing talks about building a cooperative for Marion. Rinella said they are making progress finding the leaks and fixing the pipes.

The Williamson County Jail contributed to the wasted water, leaking more in 10 days than it would use in a month's time. The problem has residents on their toes by double-checking their pipes for leaks.

"Nobody wants to go without water, so we try to stay on top of everything and if something goes wrong we try to go in there and try to fix it as soon as possible," said Kyle Williams.

The city urges residents to keep a close eye on their water lines.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly