Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins

Massac County deputies began taking reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of the Metropolis Country Club and the Lakeview Drive area.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, one victim reported the theft of car stereo equipment and a wallet. The victim was alerted that the card was being used at gas stations and Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Investigators began working with Walmart on surveillance video of the suspect using the stolen card. At the same time, another victim reported the theft of various items from his vehicle. Items included jackets, sunglasses and an iPad.

The sheriff's department said investigators used the "Find my iPad" app on the iPad to track its locations. This led investigators to the area of 28th and Jackson Street in Paducah. There, investigators found 22-year-old Tyler Mckendree of Metropolis, Ill.

They say it was discovered that Mckendree had a warrant for failure to appear out of McCracken County. McKendree was arrested by Paducah Police on the warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Mckendree was wearing a jacket that was reported stolen earlier from the Country Club area. Also located on McKendree were the stolen sunglasses and the stolen iPad.

The sheriff's department said a second iPad was also found and they learned it was stolen from the Lakeview Drive area.

In McKendree's vehicle, investigators found the stolen stereo equipment.

Paducah Police also charged McKendree with receiving stolen property.

The sheriff's department said it is believed that more vehicles may have been burglarized in this area.

They are asking that if any other residents discover their vehicles have been burglarized, to please contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912.

