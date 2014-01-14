Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies investigating vehicle break-ins

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Tyler Mckendree (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department) Tyler Mckendree (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department)
Surveillance image from Walmart. (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department) Surveillance image from Walmart. (Source: Massac County Sheriff's Department)
MASSAC COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

Massac County deputies began taking reports of vehicle break-ins in the area of the Metropolis Country Club and the Lakeview Drive area.

According to the Massac County Sheriff's Department, one victim reported the theft of car stereo equipment and a wallet. The victim was alerted that the card was being used at gas stations and Walmart on Hinkleville Road in Paducah.

Investigators began working with Walmart on surveillance video of the suspect using the stolen card. At the same time, another victim reported the theft of various items from his vehicle. Items included jackets, sunglasses and an iPad.

The sheriff's department said investigators used the "Find my iPad" app on the iPad to track its locations. This led investigators to the area of 28th and Jackson Street in Paducah. There, investigators found 22-year-old Tyler Mckendree of Metropolis, Ill.

Paducah police assisted the investigators.

They say it was discovered that Mckendree had a warrant for failure to appear out of McCracken County. McKendree was arrested by Paducah Police on the warrant.

At the time of his arrest, Mckendree was wearing a jacket that was reported stolen earlier from the Country Club area. Also located on McKendree were the stolen sunglasses and the stolen iPad.

The sheriff's department said a second iPad was also found and they learned it was stolen from the Lakeview Drive area.

In McKendree's vehicle, investigators found the stolen stereo equipment.

Paducah Police also charged McKendree with receiving stolen property.

The sheriff's department said it is believed that more vehicles may have been burglarized in this area.

They are asking that if any other residents discover their vehicles have been burglarized, to please contact the Massac County Sheriff's Department at 618-524-2912.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly