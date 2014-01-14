A look at the new GED test

Illinois got its first glimpse at the new GED tests.The tests were developed by Pearson VUE.Illinois residents are seeing a whole new GED test that was previously on paper. The new test is a computer based version.This test is based on the Common Core curriculum that can be adjusted quicker, acquire results immediately after finishing the test. More services are offered to help people with career options.The cost for the test has more than doubled. It rose from $50 for the paper version to $120.Scoring the test is a little different as well.The Franklin-Williamson Regional Office of Education #21 offered its first test on Tuesday. Only one person took the test Tuesday.There will be another time to take the test on January 28 in Room 231 at John A. Logan College in Carterville.