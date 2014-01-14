Brookport Disaster Recovery Center to close Jan. 18 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brookport Disaster Recovery Center to close Jan. 18

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BROOKPORT, IL (KFVS) -

Illinois tornado survivors have until 6 p.m., Saturday, January 18, to visit the FEMA Disaster Recovery Center at the Brookport Library on U.S. Hwy. 45 in Brookport.

After that date, survivors of the Nov. 17 Illinois tornadoes can still get help by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362). Survivors who use TTY can call 800-462-7585. The toll-free telephone numbers operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.

Survivors can also call the helpline to register with FEMA before the Jan. 27 registration deadline. Other ways to register include online at DisasterAssistance.gov or with a smartphone or tablet by downloading the FEMA app or going to m.FEMA.gov. Survivors must register before the deadline to be eligible for possible grants and SBA low-interest disaster loans for temporary rental assistance, home repair and rebuilding, replacement of lost personal items, and other disaster-related expenses. Assistance will continue after Jan. 27, but applicants must register by that date to be considered.

Applicants should contact FEMA by calling the helpline if they have any questions or if they change their mailing address, phone number or email address, receive an insurance settlement or discover additional damage.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

