Construction on new Carbondale firehouse delayed

The new Carbondale Fire Station construction has been delayed due to weather.

According to Carbondale Fire Chief John Michalesko, the new fire station is a bit behind schedule. The station was estimated to be finished in December 2013. Now, it's estimated to open in the springtime.

The inside of the building is close to being finished, while the outside has had some delays.

Crews were out working Tuesday, making sure everything is ready before they pour concrete and make the driveway.

Winter weather including snow, ice and bitter cold temperatures halted work on the outside portion of the fire station.

As soon as the new fire station is finished on Glenview Street, they will transfer everything from the Oakland Street fire station, then shut the old one down.

