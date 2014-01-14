Body found along road - Coroner faces charges - Adoption post fo - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body found along road - Coroner faces charges - Adoption post follow up

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
The Perry County, Missouri coroner is accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman. The Perry County, Missouri coroner is accused of financially exploiting an elderly woman.
A new video demonstrates just how hazardous using your phone behind the wheel can be. A new video demonstrates just how hazardous using your phone behind the wheel can be.
Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after the body of a female was found near the side of Potter’s Road near Makanda, Illinois.

The Perry County, Missouri coroner faces financial exploitation of elderly and theft charges. He is accused of writing checks totaling more than $80,000 to himself and his business acting as a power of attorney for a 94-year-old woman.

We see a lot of things on social media these days. But have you ever heard of someone looking for adoptive parents through a Facebook post? Well, last night we showed you a woman claiming she's looking for a home for her son. It's a post that showed up on several area yard sale Facebook pages. The posts instructs people to simply email her if they're interested. We're still not sure if that post is legitimate. But after the story aired, we heard from a lot of people through our Facebook page, email, and phone calls. Many volunteered to adopt the child; others just wanted answers. Kadee Brosseau picks up the story with more on Heartland News at Five.

Law enforcement officers across Illinois are busy reviewing thousands of concealed carry applications. The stack of applications grows each day, giving local police a lot more responsibility. Allison Twaits joins us on Heartland News at Six with more on how officers are dealing with the extra paperwork.

The Carbondale mayor announced he will resign on February 3. Mayor Joe Fritzler said he has tendered his resignation and accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.

Authorities have said two students were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a middle school in Roswell, NM, this morning.

A high school teacher in Weakley County, Tenn. has been charged after an investigation for allegedly providing minors with alcohol and marijuana.

If you or anyone you know needs a reminder to not text and drive, watch this video. A new video demonstrates just how hazardous using your phone behind the wheel can be.

Remember the cursing toddler video posted by an Oklahoma police union? An Omaha, NE juvenile court ruled yesterday that the 2-year-old and his 17-year-old mother will both be placed with the same foster family.

This week in history a famous country music artist performed live in this prison. Do you know who it was? Click here to find out.

Christy Hendricks
Digital Content Director
Facebook
Twitter

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly