Body found along road - Coroner faces charges - Adoption post follow up

A new video demonstrates just how hazardous using your phone behind the wheel can be.

Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department are investigating after the body of a female was found near the side of Potter’s Road near Makanda, Illinois.The Perry County, Missouri coroner faces financial exploitation of elderly and theft charges . He is accused of writing checks totaling more than $80,000 to himself and his business acting as a power of attorney for a 94-year-old woman.

We see a lot of things on social media these days. But have you ever heard of someone looking for adoptive parents through a Facebook post? Well, last night we showed you a woman claiming she's looking for a home for her son. It's a post that showed up on several area yard sale Facebook pages. The posts instructs people to simply email her if they're interested. We're still not sure if that post is legitimate. But after the story aired, we heard from a lot of people through our Facebook page, email, and phone calls. Many volunteered to adopt the child; others just wanted answers. Kadee Brosseau picks up the story with more on Heartland News at Five.



Law enforcement officers across Illinois are busy reviewing thousands of concealed carry applications. The stack of applications grows each day, giving local police a lot more responsibility. Allison Twaits joins us on Heartland News at Six with more on how officers are dealing with the extra paperwork.



Authorities have said two students were taken to a hospital after a shooting at a middle school in Roswell, NM, this morning.

The Carbondale mayor announced he will resign on February 3 . Mayor Joe Fritzler said he has tendered his resignation and accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.A high school teacher in Weakley County, Tenn. has been charged after an investigation for allegedly providing minors with alcohol and marijuana If you or anyone you know needs a reminder to not text and drive, watch this video . A new video demonstrates just how hazardous using your phone behind the wheel can be.

Remember the cursing toddler video posted by an Oklahoma police union? An Omaha, NE juvenile court ruled yesterday that the 2-year-old and his 17-year-old mother will both be placed with the same foster family.

This week in history a famous country music artist performed live in this prison.