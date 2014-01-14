Relay for Life kick-off event Feb. 6 in Murphysboro

The kickoff for the 2014 American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Jackson County Murphysboro will be February 6.

This year's event theme is "Finish The Fight."

While at kickoff, you will be able to help "Finish The Fight" by registering to become part of a Relay team, joining the planning committee, or by pledging to sponsor the event.

The kick-off celebration will be held on Feb. 6 at 17th Street Warehouse in Murphysboro. Appetizers will be served beginning at 5:30 with the program starting at approximately 5:45.

"Relay For Life is a fun, family focused event where the community comes together in the fight against cancer," said Lori Elwell, Event Chair. "So many lives are touched by cancer. We Relay so that someday we will be able to eliminate this disease forever."

Relay For Life is an overnight event where teams of local businesses, schools, churches, community groups and families build awareness and raise funds - prior to and at the event - to fight cancer.

To register as a cancer survivor, form a new team or join a team before kickoff, you can click here.

For more information, you can contact the American Cancer Society regional office by calling 618-998-9898, option 3.

