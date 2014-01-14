Carbondale mayor to resign

The Carbondale mayor announced he will resign on February 3.

Mayor Joe Fritzler said he has tendered his resignation and accepted a position with Northern Arizona University.

In a news release, the mayor said:



"It has been my pleasure and honor to serve both residents and visitors of the City of Carbondale and the Southern Illinois region for the last 17 years in a variety of capacities including as: Director of Carbondale Main Street, President of Carbondale United Way, Board Member of the So. IL Irish Festival, Treasurer of the Southern IL Adult Soccer League, Board Member and Disaster Service Volunteer for the American Red Cross, Ex Officio member of Carbondale's Planning Commission and Sustainability Commission, Carbondale City Councilman, and for the last two-years and nine-months, as Mayor of Carbondale."

A special meeting of the Carbondale City Council will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21 where the city council members will select an Acting Mayor to serve out the remaining 15 months of the term.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.