High school teacher allegedly gave alcohol, pot to minors

A high school teacher has been charged after an investigation for allegedly providing minors with alcohol and marijuana.



Ryan M. Burke, 30, was charged with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child and two counts of providing alcohol to a minor.

According to the Weakley County Sheriff's Department, the investigation began when some parents intercepted text messages on their childrens' phones. The parents reported this to the sheriff's department and to Weakley County Director of Schools Randy Frazier.

Officers say it was determined that Burke supplied alcohol and marijuana to four male Gleason High School students. The last time it is believed to have happened was December 24, 2013. They say the alleged incidents started happening some time in September of 2013.

According to officers, all of the alleged incidents took place at Burke's home, not school property. He has a McKenzie address, but lives in rural Weakley County.



Burke was booked into the Weakley County Jail on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and is currently free on bond. He will be arraigned in general sessions court.

The sheriff's department said Burke was suspended from his job as a Gleason High School agriculture teacher by the Weakley County Board of Education at the start of the investigation.



