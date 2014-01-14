Perry County coroner accused of financially exploiting 94-year-old woman

The Perry County coroner is accused of financial exploitation of a 94-year-old woman.Herbert Miller, 65, of Perryville is charged with financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person and theft/stealing.The Perry County coroner had a preliminary hearing in Perry County on Tuesday, Feb. 18. He was bound over on both counts of financial exploitation of elderly/disabled person and theft/stealing.The judge believes enough probable cause was found in the case to move forward. Miller is scheduled to be back in court for arraignment on the charges on March 14 at 9 a.m.According to the probable cause statement, Miller is accused of writing checks totaling $80,600 as a power of attorney to himself on behalf of a 94-year-old woman with dementia and other cognitive disabilities.The woman appointed Miller as her power of attorney in 2004.The woman was admitted to a nursing home in Perryville in 2008. Her primary care physician says she has not been competent for many years.After the woman was admitted, Miller allegedly began writing check on the woman's account payable to "cash" and to the funeral home he and his wife own, according to the probable cause statement.Miller is accused of writing the checks from August 2011 to June 2013.The elderly woman has been denied her Medicaid benefits and her bill at the nursing home is not being paid.According to court documents, Miller admitted to writing the check and claimed they were gifts from the woman.According to the Perry County Sheriff, Miller is still the coroner.Miller has posted bond.