Authorities surrounded Cape Girardeau apartment in connection with death investigation

Police are investigating after the body of a female was found in some brush near Potters Road and Hwy. 51 south of Carbondale. (Source: KFVS multimedia journalist Mike Mohundro)

Cape Girardeau police and federal agents surrounded an apartment building at the corner of Sprigg and Mason Streets on Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say it is in connection with the death investigation involving a Cape Girardeau woman whose body was found in Jackson County, Illinois.

No other information was available on what they were looking for.

A body found near Makanda has been identified as that of a southeast Missouri woman, according to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.



Authorities say the woman has been identified as Marsha Ann Brown, 40, of Cape Girardeau.



Illinois State Police and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department say the body of Brown was found near the side of Potter's Road just south of Carbondale near Makanda.



Detective Mike O'Leary with the Jackson County Sheriff's Department says a passerby saw the body while driving on Hwy. 51 and called police around 9:40 a.m. Tuesday morning.



When investigators arrived they found the woman just off the road in a ditch. Investigators searched the scene for evidence for hours, with crowbars, shovels and metal detectors. They did leave the scene with boxes of collected evidence.



Potter's road was shut down while police investigated.

