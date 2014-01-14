Concealed carry class to explain gun laws



Illinois State Police are now reviewing applications for concealed carry licenses in the state.That means now is the time for gun owners to learn the ins and outs of the law. And there's a lot to know.While your firearm training covers the safety aspects, the legal details can be a but confusing.That's why every Tuesday for the next few weeks attorney Daniel Kay will be teaching a class at the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.Kay says this is a chance for people to learn more about self defense and supplement beyond what the 16 hour training course provides in terms of law.The free concealed carry class starts Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. You must register before 4 p.m. on Tuesday if you would like to attend. To do so call: 618-997-6541.There will be a class every Tuesday as long as there is demand.