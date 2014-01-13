IDOC reports updated flu treatment at facilities

The Illinois Department of Corrections reports that six correctional centers out of 29 IDOC facilities are involved in flu treatment.

According to the IDOC, there are 31 confirmed cases of H1N1 flu, out of about 48,750 inmates in the system.

With the number low, the IDOC said they are doing everything possible to keep it that way, and is following instructions from Illinois Department of Public Health and county health departments. They say they are taking an extremely cautious approach.

All confirmed cases, and even those with only symptoms, are immediately isolated, according to the IDOC. They say 25 inmates with symptoms have tested negative for the flu. All housing units with either confirmed cases or symptoms are quarantined and locked down.

The IDOC said intense cleaning and disinfecting takes place multiple times daily.

H1N1 flu is not unusual this year in Illinois. There are many cases, according to the IDPH and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All inmates receive flu shots upon intake by IDOC, unless declined. Shots distributed this season do target H1N1, anticipated by state and national health authorities to be present much more often in 2013-‘14.

Five correctional centers are on partial Level 1 Lockdown; only one is on full-facility Level 1 Lockdown. All lockdowns are precautionary/medical, none for security reasons.

IDOC said the following totals for "with symptoms" includes those that have tested negative.



Graham Correctional Center

Number of positive cases: eight

With symptoms: 23

Areas quarantined: Three areas (down from seven over the weekend)

Transfers: Yes, to areas which are not quarantined

Visits: No

Quarantine start dates: 1/9

Lockdown status: Three areas on Level 1 Lockdown.

Comments: Three areas expected to remain quarantined for four days; watching for new cases

Lincoln Correctional Center

Number of positive cases: Six

With symptoms: 17 (currently on one wing)

Areas quarantined: One

Transfers: Yes, to areas not quarantined

Visits: No

Quarantine start dates: Varies (first was 1/2/14, most recent 1/9/14)

Lockdown status: Entire facility on Level 1 Lockdown.

Comments: No new cases. Level 1 Lockdown lifted for most of facility. Housing Unit 2 on lockdown. Quarantine lifted for all but four inmates.

Taylorville Correctional Center

Number of positive cases: seven.

With symptoms: 11.

Areas Quarantined: Several areas of one housing unit.

Transfers: Yes, to areas not quarantined.

Visits: No.

Quarantine Start Dates: Varies; 1/9, 10, 11/14.

Lockdown status: Many areas on Level 1 Lockdown, but not entire facility.

Comments: Quarantine lifted for one area today and another to be lifted tomorrow, given no new cases.

Illinois River Correctional Center

Number of Positive Cases: Two.

With Symptoms: 65 (Isolated on two areas of one wing, plus Health Care Unit [HCU] )

Areas Quarantined: One housing wing.

Quarantine start date: 1/9/14

Lockdown status: Entire facility on Level 1 Lockdown.

Transfers: No

Visits: No

Comments: Level 1 Lockdown for entire facility will remain in place tomorrow.

Western Correctional Center

Number of positive cases: Four.

With symptoms: 10.

Areas quarantined: Two areas of one housing wing, one in Receiving.

Transfers: Y es, to areas not quarantined.

Visits: None

Quarantine start Date: 1/10

Lockdown status: Partial; two housing units on Level 1.

Comments: Quarantine will be lifted tomorrow for both areas in the housing wing. Receiving will remain quarantined for the seven-day period recommended by IDPH.

Logan Correctional Center

Number of positive cases: Four

With symptoms: Seven

Areas quarantined: Several areas in one housing unit

Quarantine start date: 1/9/10

Transfers: Not in affected housing unit; transfers OK elsewhere

Visits: No

Lockdown status: Partial; one housing unit

Comments: Situation substantially improved over the past 48 hours.

