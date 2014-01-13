Suspect wanted in connection with Christmas Eve burglary - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect wanted in connection with Christmas Eve burglary

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

McCracken County deputies are searching for an 18-year-old in connection to a Christmas Eve home burglary.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff's Department, one suspect has not been found. Otis McKinney, 18, is wanted for two counts of burglary.

If anyone has information about Otis McKinney, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department at 444-4719, or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

A Paducah man and a juvenile were arrested Monday, January 13 in connection with a Christmas Eve burglary.

Eric McKinney, 19, was charged with receiving stolen property under $500.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of burglary and one count of theft by unlawful taking over $500.

On Tuesday, December 24 around 2 p.m., a resident of the Winslow Drive area, near Lone Oak, called 911 to report seeing two black males breaking into a home. The sheriff's department said the caller reported seeing the suspects breaking into the home through the back door.

Minutes later, deputies arrived and surrounded the home they say due to the possibility of the suspects still being inside.

After several back up officers arrived, they went into the home, but deputies found that the suspects had already escaped. Deputies say they did, however, find the home ransacked. They say furniture was tossed, drawers ransacked, numerous items broken, etc.

After the residents of the home arrived, they reported several items had been stolen, including: two new televisions, clothing, electronics and an array of Christmas gifts, which had been wrapped. Many of the Christmas gifts stolen belonged to the two small children of the homeowners.

Deputies also found that the suspects had removed the electrical meter immediately prior to breaking into the home to disable electrical power to the home. A Paducah Power representative was called to the scene to reset the meter and restore power.

While canvassing the neighborhood, deputies learned from one nearby resident that they had seen two black males in a white Ford Crown Victoria acting suspicious in the area just before the home invasion.

Deputies say while at the scene, at least two more calls from residents were made to the sheriff's department reporting they had also seen a white Ford Crown Victoria, occupied by two black males, acting suspicious in the area. At least one of the callers reported the car to have a temporary registration tag on the rear of the car.

While still at the home processing the scene, deputies received information that a white Ford Crown Victoria with a temp tag was parked in a driveway on Seminole Drive near Lone Oak.

Deputies immediately went to the home, and as they were pulling up, they saw one man start running from the home. A foot chase ensued, but the suspect escaped after running into an area where there was a large concentration of homes.

After deputies entered the suspect's home, they say they found several people inside, some of which here hiding in different places throughout the home. A search of the home turned up most, if not all, of the items that had been reported stolen from the house on Winslow Drive. Inside the Crown Victoria, deputies say they found electronics stolen from the state of Georgia.

The sheriff's department said a 17-year-old was arrested after repeatedly giving deputies a false name. After his true identity was found, they learned he was wanted on an outstanding warrant.

Deputies say 21-year-old Javadd Bryant of Paducah was also arrested and charged with the Winslow Drive burglary, as well as receiving stolen property over $500. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Deputies and detectives cleared the scene on Seminole Drive around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

