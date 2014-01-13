4 recognized for rescuing man from fiery crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 recognized for rescuing man from fiery crash

Michale Johnson, Producer
Connect
Bob Agers, Bob Hahn and John Higginbotham, Potosi Fire Board Officers. (Source: The Independent-Journal) Bob Agers, Bob Hahn and John Higginbotham, Potosi Fire Board Officers. (Source: The Independent-Journal)
Ashley Jenkins; Bob Hahn, Treasurer and John Higginbotham, Chairman Potosi Fire Board Officers. (Source: The Independent-Journal) Ashley Jenkins; Bob Hahn, Treasurer and John Higginbotham, Chairman Potosi Fire Board Officers. (Source: The Independent-Journal)
Randy and Janice Eaton, Bob Hahn and John Higginbotham, Potosi Fire Board. Eaton is also a Fire board Officer (Co-Chair). (Source: The Independent-Journal_ Randy and Janice Eaton, Bob Hahn and John Higginbotham, Potosi Fire Board. Eaton is also a Fire board Officer (Co-Chair). (Source: The Independent-Journal_
From left: Ashley Jenkins, Randy Eaton and Bob Agers; center, crash victim John Pinson and right, Fire Marshal Roger Wendell, Potosi Fire Protection Dist. Chair John Higginbotham. (Source: The Independent-Journal) From left: Ashley Jenkins, Randy Eaton and Bob Agers; center, crash victim John Pinson and right, Fire Marshal Roger Wendell, Potosi Fire Protection Dist. Chair John Higginbotham. (Source: The Independent-Journal)
POTOSI, MO (KFVS) -

Four people were recognized as heroes at a banquet dinner in Potosi on Saturday for their efforts to rescue a man from a fiery crash.

The crash happened near Highway 21 and Route CC on October 28, 2013.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the truck driven by 67-year-old John Pinson of St. Charles veered off the road, hit a tree, and then caught on fire.

Fire fighter Randy Eaton happened to come upon the scene after the wreck and rushed to help Pinson out of the truck, according to Bob Hahn with the Potosi Fire Department. Three other people: Bob Agers, Ashley Jenkins and Aaron Fitzgerald, also came to the scene to help.

Hahn said the group had to pry open the passenger door and pull Pinson from the flames.

"His feet were stuck under the pedals, when they got him out he didn't have any shoes on," Hahn said.

The group of Good Samaritans had Pinson out of the truck before emergency crews arrived on scene.

"Another two or three minutes he would have been dead," Hahn said.

Pinson was air lifted to a St. Louis hospital. He's now out of the hospital and said to be doing ok.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly