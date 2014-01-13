4 recognized for rescuing man from fiery crash

From left: Ashley Jenkins, Randy Eaton and Bob Agers; center, crash victim John Pinson and right, Fire Marshal Roger Wendell, Potosi Fire Protection Dist. Chair John Higginbotham. (Source: The Independent-Journal)

Randy and Janice Eaton, Bob Hahn and John Higginbotham, Potosi Fire Board. Eaton is also a Fire board Officer (Co-Chair). (Source: The Independent-Journal_

Four people were recognized as heroes at a banquet dinner in Potosi on Saturday for their efforts to rescue a man from a fiery crash.

The crash happened near Highway 21 and Route CC on October 28, 2013.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the truck driven by 67-year-old John Pinson of St. Charles veered off the road, hit a tree, and then caught on fire.

Fire fighter Randy Eaton happened to come upon the scene after the wreck and rushed to help Pinson out of the truck, according to Bob Hahn with the Potosi Fire Department. Three other people: Bob Agers, Ashley Jenkins and Aaron Fitzgerald, also came to the scene to help.

Hahn said the group had to pry open the passenger door and pull Pinson from the flames.

"His feet were stuck under the pedals, when they got him out he didn't have any shoes on," Hahn said.

The group of Good Samaritans had Pinson out of the truck before emergency crews arrived on scene.

"Another two or three minutes he would have been dead," Hahn said.

Pinson was air lifted to a St. Louis hospital. He's now out of the hospital and said to be doing ok.

