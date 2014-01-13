City leaders: Leaflet ordinance meant for safety, not stifle free speech

The Klan wanted to hand out recruitment flyers in the city, and challenged the legislation saying it violated the First Amendment.

Back in 2012, a district judge placed in injunction on part of an ordinance that prohibited leaflets from being distributed on city streets.

City leaders in Desloge, Mo. hope a Federal Appeals court will let them reinstate an ordinance they say is meant to advocate safety, not stifle free speech.

City leaders in Desloge, Mo. hope a Federal Appeals court will let them reinstate an ordinance they say is meant to advocate safety, not stifle free speech.

Back in 2012, a district judge placed in injunction on part of an ordinance that prohibited leaflets from being distributed on city streets. The ruling came after the ACLU filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Ku Klux Klan.

The Klan wanted to hand out recruitment flyers in the city, and challenged the legislation saying it violated the First Amendment.

The judge agreed, but City Administrator Greg Camp said the ordinance has to do with safety, not politics.

"It doesn't matter what the message is, it doesn't matter who you represent, we're just trying to look out for the pedestrians and motor vehicle operators on the whole," Camp said.

He said the city offers plenty of other public places where people can spread their message.

The city hopes to hear back from the appeals court later this month.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.