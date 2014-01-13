Amtrak keeps hundreds from getting home - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amtrak keeps hundreds from getting home

Students on Southern Illinois University's campus are starting the first day of the spring semester, but many had trouble getting to class on time. Students on Southern Illinois University's campus are starting the first day of the spring semester, but many had trouble getting to class on time.
This, as Amtrak tries to deal with those still stuck from last week's winter storm. This, as Amtrak tries to deal with those still stuck from last week's winter storm.
Amtrak officials say the rail line is nearly back on track after frigid snowy weather caused delays and cancellations last week. Amtrak officials say the rail line is nearly back on track after frigid snowy weather caused delays and cancellations last week.
Over the last two days, over 600 passengers have been making their way south towards southern Illinois.

Over 400 passengers boarded trains on Sunday alone.

Many of them were stranded around the Chicago area because crews couldn't keep up with keeping the tracks clear and parts of the train from freezing.

The backlog left many passengers waiting for their turn to head home, for as many as five days.

Monday passengers got off at the stop in Carbondale happy to be home and ready to get back to school even if classes began without them.

"Of course I missed my first day of classes; I guess it's a win. My girlfriend wasn't too happy, but I am glad to be back, I missed it, I have been gone for too long," Jon Sirt said.

Sirt said his teachers understood, but he is still expected to be all caught up for Wednesday's classes. And the price of his ticket didn't change.

As far as for the next couple of days, Amtrak officials say they will operate all Chicago hub services except one train on the line between Chicago and St. Louis.

They say they've added seats to another train to make up for that cancellation.

