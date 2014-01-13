Carbondale man convicted of first degree murder, 3 other counts

A Carbondale man was convicted Monday, January 13 by a Jackson County Circuit Jury of first degree murder in Murphysboro, Ill.



Kely Y. Arbuckle, 25, was also convicted of one count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis and conspiracy to deliver in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis, according to the State's Attorney for Jackson County, Ill., Michael C. Carr.

The trial lasted five days and the jury deliberated for less than two hours.

The murder charge carries a sentence of at least 20 and up to 60 years imprisonment with a mandatory consecutive term of 25 years to life since a gun was discharged and killed the victim. Probation is not a possibility. Aggravate discharge of a firearm carries a sentence of from four to 15 years and two years mandatory supervised release. The delivery of in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis is a class X felony and carries a six year to 30 year sentence. The conviction for the conspiracy to deliver in excess of 5,000 grams of cannabis carries a four to 15 year sentence.

Arbuckle was arrested on a Jackson County, Ill. warrant by U.S. Marshals on March 22, 2013 in Arkansas. He shot and killed Torren Stanley from Marion, Ill. in a drive by shooting at the intersection of East Grand and South Giant City Road in Carbondale at 2:50 a.m. on March 9, 2013.

After his arrest, Arbuckle waived extradition and was taken to the Jackson County jail where he has been incarcerated ever since. Bail has been revoked. His case has been set for sentencing at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 13, 2014 in Jackson County Circuit Court.

This case was investigated by numerous agencies, including the Carbondale Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, the Murphysboro Police Department, the U.S. Marshal's Office, the Illinois State Police, Division of Forensic Services, the St. Francis County Arkansas Sheriff's Department and the Arkansas State Police.

State's Attorney Michael C. Carr and Special Assistant State's Attorney Amanda Robertson handled the prosecution. Robertson is also an Assistant United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois and was cross-designated to help with the prosecution.

