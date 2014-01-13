Mind exercises help elderly adults stay sharp - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mind exercises help elderly adults stay sharp

As we get older, experts say, it’s important that we not only keep our bodies moving, but also our minds. As we get older, experts say, it’s important that we not only keep our bodies moving, but also our minds.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

As we get older, experts say, it's important that we not only keep our bodies moving, but also our minds.

A study recently published in the "Journal of The American Geriatrics Society" shows older adults who keep exercising their brains stay sharp longer. Experts say doing things like answering trivia questions, making crafts, and playing cards really makes a big difference in older adults' overall health.

Residents at Auburn Creek Assisted Living in Cape Girardeau say they participate in these types of activities every day.

"You've got to keep yourself happy and [keep] doing things to keep yourself stimulated," Resident Barbara Wilson said.

Wilson said she used to have symptoms of dementia. That's when she got serious about keeping her mind active. She says if she didn't, her mind could start slipping again.

"Things get boring and your mind will start going down again and whoops! Trouble!" Wilson said.

The study shows elderly adults who stay mentally stimulated also stay sharp longer. The findings did not come as a surprise to Debbie Cicardi, an employee at The Arbors at Auburn Creek, which is a care center for dementia and Alzheimer's patients.

"It keeps them happy and motivated and keeps them out of bed," Cicardi said. "They need exercise and mental stimulation."

That's why she and other staff members plan activities that help prompt residents' memories and their minds.

"We do a lot of trivia and reminiscing," Cicardi said. "They talk about their family and the kinds of jobs they had."

"We are always doing something," Resident Judy Beussink said.

People at Auburn Creek say staying active also helps them stay positive.

"Don't feel gloomy about yourself," Wilson said. "If you feel bad, just keep on asking the lord for help and keep pushing."

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly