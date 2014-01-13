Rte. V in Cape Girardeau Co. to close for pipe replacement

The Missouri Department of Transportation says Route V in Cape Girardeau County will be closed while crews replace a pipe under the roadway.

This section of road is located between Route Y and Route 177.

Weather permitting, crews will be working Thursday, January 16 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

MoDOT says the work zone will be marked with signs. Drivers are urged to use extreme caution while in the area.

