Grey wolf - Levee meeting - Body in wrong casket

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
This grey wolf was shot in Wayne County, Mo. (Source: MDC) This grey wolf was shot in Wayne County, Mo. (Source: MDC)
Crews in Illinois are working to fill potholes left behind from the winter weather. Crews in Illinois are working to fill potholes left behind from the winter weather.
Good afternoon to you.

This story has been very popular on our website and Facebook page today. DNA testing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed a grey wolf was shot and killed in Wayne County in late November.

It seems hackers got into the systems of three more retailers during the holiday shopping season. Find out which stores and who is behind it all on Heartland News at Five.

The people of Grand Tower, Ill. and the surrounding area will gather tonight to discuss what to do if the levee protecting them should break.

Last week's bitter temperatures and snow cost the state of Illinois about $14 million.

Road crews across Illinois are working to fill potholes that have popped up on roads after last week's blast of winter weather.

Rachel Gartner updates us on how drivers are adapting to the new hands free driving law in Illinois on Heartland News at Six.

Illinois residents have just begun applying for licenses to carry concealed weapons. But lawmakers have already begun tinkering with the new law.

Illinois is creating a statewide system to regulate access to firearms by people who have mental health problems.

Could brain training help your memory? Kadee Brosseau talked to residents at an assisted living facility who play brain games. Watch her story on Heartland News at Six.

Paducah, Kentucky has been named one of America's Best Main Streets by Fodor's Travel.

A family gathered for the funeral of a woman who died while on vacation found the wrong body in the casket.

Nine women in Sweden have successfully received transplanted wombs donated from relatives in an experimental procedure that has raised some ethical concerns.

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

