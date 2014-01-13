Grey wolf - Levee meeting - Body in wrong casket

Crews in Illinois are working to fill potholes left behind from the winter weather.

It seems hackers got into the systems of three more retailers during the holiday shopping season.







Last week's bitter temperatures and snow Last week's bitter temperatures and snow cost the state of Illinois about $14 million

The people of Grand Tower, Ill. and the surrounding area will gather tonight to discuss what to do if the levee protecting them should break.

Road crews across Illinois are working to fill potholes that have popped up on roads after last week's blast of winter weather.

Rachel Gartner updates us on how drivers are adapting to the new hands free driving law in Illinois.



Illinois residents have just begun applying for licenses to carry concealed weapons. But lawmakers have already begun tinkering with the new law Illinois is creating a statewide system to regulate access to firearms by people who have mental health problems. Could brain training help your memory?

Paducah, Kentucky has been named one of America's Best Main Streets by Fodor's Travel.

A family gathered for the funeral of a woman who died while on vacation found the wrong body in the casket.

Nine women in Sweden have successfully received transplanted wombs donated from relatives in an experimental procedure that has raised some ethical concerns.

