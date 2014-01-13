Teen pregnancy rate drops nationally, overall pregnancy rate inc - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Teen pregnancy rate drops nationally, overall pregnancy rate increases in Cape Girardeau

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
Connect
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Since shows like "16 and Pregnant" and its spinoffs have aired, the teenage birthrate in the United States has dropped nearly 6 percent or more than 20,000 births to teenage mothers in 2010, according to an article in "The New York Times."

We spoke with Director Kim Sellers of Birthright in Cape Girardeau where they have seen an increase over the last couple years on pregnancy of all ages.

In 2011, they say they had 1,223 clients and gave out 475 pregnancy tests. Of those 475,160 were pregnant or 33 percent. In 2012, there were 1,212 clients they served and administered 455 tests. Of that, 186 or 40 percent were pregnant. They say they had 1,248 clients in 2013 in which 487 pregnancy tests were taken. Of those, 229 were pregnant or 47 percent.

From 2011 to 2013, there is a 14 percent increase. Sellers said there has been a bit of an increase in clients for the last year also though.

She said that when it comes to teen pregnancies, they see a lot of women that are emotionally not ready for a child. Sellers says,

"When they take a pregnancy test and it's positive, their main concern is how they are going to tell their parents," Sellers said.

She said Birthright helps out these teens and other age mothers give them not only emotional support and education, but also make sure they have the essential items they need like diapers, maternity and baby clothes, food, and various other items to ensure their baby gets all the necessary items needing to survive.

Birthright has served the Cape Girardeau area for 40 years and with donations and volunteers offers an emergency pregnancy service which offers alternatives to abortion.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly