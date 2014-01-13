Teen pregnancy rate drops nationally, overall pregnancy rate increases in Cape Girardeau

Since shows like "16 and Pregnant" and its spinoffs have aired, the teenage birthrate in the United States has dropped nearly 6 percent or more than 20,000 births to teenage mothers in 2010, according to an article in "The New York Times."



We spoke with Director Kim Sellers of Birthright in Cape Girardeau where they have seen an increase over the last couple years on pregnancy of all ages.

In 2011, they say they had 1,223 clients and gave out 475 pregnancy tests. Of those 475,160 were pregnant or 33 percent. In 2012, there were 1,212 clients they served and administered 455 tests. Of that, 186 or 40 percent were pregnant. They say they had 1,248 clients in 2013 in which 487 pregnancy tests were taken. Of those, 229 were pregnant or 47 percent.

From 2011 to 2013, there is a 14 percent increase. Sellers said there has been a bit of an increase in clients for the last year also though.

She said that when it comes to teen pregnancies, they see a lot of women that are emotionally not ready for a child. Sellers says,

"When they take a pregnancy test and it's positive, their main concern is how they are going to tell their parents," Sellers said.

She said Birthright helps out these teens and other age mothers give them not only emotional support and education, but also make sure they have the essential items they need like diapers, maternity and baby clothes, food, and various other items to ensure their baby gets all the necessary items needing to survive.

Birthright has served the Cape Girardeau area for 40 years and with donations and volunteers offers an emergency pregnancy service which offers alternatives to abortion.

