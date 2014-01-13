Brookport woman arrested after undercover drug investigation

An Illinois woman faces drug charges after an undercover investigation.Amanda Jones, 46, of Brookport, Illinois is charged with trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance- Heroin and trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance- Morphine (a “C” felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison).Detectives obtained information alleging that Amanda Jones was selling controlled substances in McCracken County.On January 8, detectives acting undercover approached Jones and were able to buy Heroin and Morphine from her while in McCracken County.Jones was arrested on North 8th Street in Paducah on January 10 around 6 p.m. She was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.