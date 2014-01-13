2 Paducah men arrested after hundreds of dollars, drugs found - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Paducah men arrested after hundreds of dollars, drugs found

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Luis Candelaria (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Luis Candelaria (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
Frank Rosario (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department) Frank Rosario (Source: McCracken County Sheriff's Department)
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Two Paducah men face various drug charges.

McCracken County Sheriff's deputies searched 1504 North 10th Street in Paducah around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Frank Rosario and Luis Candelaria were found near the rear of the home.

Detectives seized a baggy containing 100 doses of Dilaudid and several hundred dollars of US currency believed to be proceeds of illegal drug sales from Candelaria.

During the search of the home and the detached garage on the property, detectives seized numerous firearms, additional Diluadid, Methadone and Suboxone.

Candelaria and Roasrio were arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.

Frank “Tito” Rosario, 38, of North 10th Street in Paducah was charged with complicity to trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance- Dilaudid (a class “C” felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison), possession of a 1st degree controlled substance- Methadone and possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance-Suboxone.

Luis M. Candelaria, 47, of North 10th Street in Paducah was charged with trafficking in a 1st degree controlled substance- Dilaudid (a class “C” felony punishable by 5-10 years in prison.

