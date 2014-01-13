DNA testing confirms grey wolf shot in Wayne County - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

DNA testing confirms grey wolf shot in Wayne County

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
(Source: MDC) (Source: MDC)
WAYNE COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - DNA testing by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has confirmed a grey wolf was shot and killed in Wayne County in late November.

A private landowner shot the wolf while hunting. This wolf was similar to grey wolves from the Great Lakes population.

The landowner contacted MDC after he shot the animal and gave it to the Department so MDC could determine the animal’s species. MDC transferred the carcass to the USFWS for DNA testing.

“Because of the great variety in the bodies of dogs, coyotes and wolves, it’s important that we get DNA evidence to ensure correct identification of the animal,” MDC Resource Scientist Jeff Beringer said in a news release. “We have DNA signatures from all captive wolves and wolf-hybrids in the state. We also compare DNA from the animal in question with DNA of wolves around the country to help determine the origin of the animal.”

Initial examination of the animal by Beringer determined that it was an 80-pound female canine, about two years old. The animal did not have a microchip, tag or tattoo, which would identify it as an escaped captive animal.

Beringer said wolves can appear similar to coyotes, but are significantly larger. Coyotes seldom exceed 30 pounds in Missouri.

According to MDC, there is no known breeding population of wolves in Missouri. Over the past decade, Missouri hunters have occasionally shot wolves that wandered here from other states, mistaking them for coyotes.

Beringer said the few wolves that have appeared in Missouri in recent years are young animals from other states seeking new territories, particularly from Minnesota, Wisconsin, or Michigan.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved. 

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Man pleads no contest to 5-year-old girl's rape, sentenced to 90 days of house arrest

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:07:16 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:16 PM EDT2018-05-27 22:16:59 GMT

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

    The California businessman pleaded no contest to statutory rape of a 5-year-old girl. According to KTXL, he will not be required to register as a sex offender.

  • Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Police release body cam footage of I-95 shooting death

    Friday, May 25 2018 11:21 PM EDT2018-05-26 03:21:37 GMT
    Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)Marcus-David Peters was shot and killed by a Richmond police officer on Monday, May 14. (Source: Richmond Police Department)

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

    The Richmond Police Department released body camera and surveillance camera footage on Friday of the shooting death of Marcus-David Peters.

  • Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Water moccasin invades home, puts family into action

    Friday, May 25 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-05-25 18:57:52 GMT
    This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)This water moccasin entered a family's home. (Photo courtesy Krystal King)

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

    An unwelcome visitor was cause for some tense moments and quick action in the King household Saturday morning. Krystal King says it was about 7 a.m. when Stephen, her oldest son, came into his parents' room to notify them about the "big snake in the bathroom."

Powered by Frankly