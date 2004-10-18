Tour Bus Crash

By: Heartland News

MARION, IL -- A tour bus crashes south of Marion, Illinois sending dozens of people to various hospitals in southern Illinois.

The bus overturned in the southbound lanes of I-57 just before midnight.

Police say they do not believe drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash or that the driver fell asleep.

The group was returning home to Mississippi after attending a convention in Chicago

