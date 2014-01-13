Meeting discusses future of the Grand Tower, IL levee

The eyes of Grand Tower citizens are watching the river levels on both the Mississippi and Big Muddy rivers these days.That's because the town sits between the two rivers and levees protect the town when the rivers flood.But, now that protection is in jeopardy after the Big Muddy River Levee failed this past Spring."If the water comes up you have a limited amount of time to pack up what you need and get out," Carol Bumpus said. "If we had to leave it would be difficult for us. We're older, we...

