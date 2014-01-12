1 seriously injured in Cape Girardeau County crash

One person was seriously injured in a crash in Cape Girardeau County early Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Peter T. Ansberry of Cape Girardeau was driving on County Road 621 just north of Cape Girardeau around 2 a.m. when he missed a curve in the road.

Ansberry then ran off the road and hit a tree.

He was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with serious injuries.



