Jackson celebrates bicentennial

Jackson held their Bicentennial celebration Sunday at City Hall, marking 200 years since the city was established.

Jackson Mayor Barbara Lohr kicked off the event with the reading of the Proclamation.

In 1814, the territorial legislators wanted a Seat of Justice for Cape Girardeau County so they acquired land between Hubble and Goose creeks in February of 1814.

They bought 50 acres of land for the Court of Common Pleas. An additional site was purchased to lay out a city as well.

The Bartholomew cousins laid out lots which were sold by commissioners and the city started growing. On July 4th, 1814, they selected Jackson as the name of the city after Andrew Jackson.

The population in 1818 grew to 300 people. In 1884, the population was up to 2,150. And now the city has grown to over 14,000 in 2014.

A time capsule will be stored in the archives in the vault in City Hall to be opened in 50 years. Inside the chest contains proclamations and other commemorative items from monthly events. The capsule will be reopened in 2064.

Also at the event was the bicentennial beard fashion show consisting of around a dozen men wearing beards from different time periods.

The Jackson Heritage Association also has conducted a contest for anyone to design a flag for Jackson. The winner will be selected at the July 4th picnic later this year.

