Kentucky governor's mansion turns 100

By KAY HARROD
The State Journal

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - It's the house that Frankfort built - literally - and this month begins a yearlong celebration of the 100-year-old Governor's Mansion.

Kentucky's 61st governor, Steve Beshear, and first lady Jane Beshear will head the centennial celebration.

It was Gov. Augustus Willson in 1911 who actually set in motion the building of a new residence, though he was not in office when it was completed. Gov. James McCreary and his daughter would be the first occupants in 1914. His wife, Kate, died before his second term.

After the Capitol was completed in 1912, the General Assembly selected the low bid of approximately $75,000 from Frankfort Construction to build the Beaux Arts revival home as designed by Ft. Thomas architects C.C. and Edward Weber.

