Driver injured, cited in rollover crash in White County

One man was injured and cited after a rollover crash in White County Saturday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, 36-year-old John Ackerman of Springerton, Illinois was driving westbound on White County Road 2075N around 7:30 when he ran off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.

Ackerman was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle.

He was originally taken to a local hospital by a passing driver, but was later flown to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana for treatment of his injuries.

No details are available regarding the extend of his injuries.

Ackerman was cited for driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and failure to wear a seatbelt.



