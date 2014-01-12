Mo. governor, lawmakers will differ over budget - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mo. governor, lawmakers will differ over budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - For the first time in a decade, Missouri's top officials can't agree on how much money will be available for the state budget.

Gov. Jay Nixon plans to use a larger revenue projection than lawmakers when he proposes a budget as part of his annual State of the State address Jan. 21.

Nixon says he is "optimistic" about Missouri's economy.

Republican legislative leaders say they are being "realistic."

Nixon's revenue projections could be about $140 million higher than lawmakers'.

Legislators already are planning to make cuts to Nixon's budget plan because of the different revenue assumptions.

The disagreement marks a reversal of recent circumstances in which Nixon has repeatedly cut the budgets passed by lawmakers while asserting that he's being realistic about the state's finances.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Heartland NewsNewsMore>>

  • This week in music: 2011 Adele

    This week in music: 2011 Adele

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:13 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:13:15 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

    Let's take a stroll down our musical memory lane. This morning we focus on the songs being played on the radio during the final week of May, 2011. 

  • Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Click it or ticket in Murray, KY

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:11 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:11:26 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

    Memorial Day weekend will be one of the busiest times to travel this year.

  • 2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    2 juveniles injured in ATV-vehicle crash

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:04 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:04:08 GMT
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)
    Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)Two juveniles were injured in a crash in McCracken County, Ky. (Source: KFVS)

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    Two juveniles are injured after an ATV is hit by a vehicle in McCracken County, Ky. on May 27 at 5:17 p.m. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly