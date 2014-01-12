W. Ky. boy raising money for St. Jude

OWENSBORO, Ky. (AP) - A western Kentucky boy is raising money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis.

Gavin Howard, who will be 9 next month, told The Messenger-Inquirer (http://bit.ly/1gC9v00) that he has set a goal of raising $1,000 by his birthday. He is selling T-shirts and sweatshirts in order to meet his goal.

His mother, Jenny Howard, said her son first decided to donate to the hospital two years ago during a radio-thon fundraiser.

That year he donated $45 that he had received for his seventh birthday. Last year, he donated $322 that he collected for his eighth birthday.

He wanted to do more this year, so he decided to sell items. The black shirts have the words "Peace, Love, Cure" written in gold on the front.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

