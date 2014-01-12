Lake County to vote on juvenile center expansion

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (AP) - Efforts are moving forward to expand Lake County's juvenile courthouse in suburban Chicago.

The Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/1cYkN9R) that the county board will vote Tuesday on hiring a Chicago firm to do the architectural and engineering work for the project's first phase. That phase will include a $10.5 million addition to the Robert W. Depke Juvenile Justice Complex in Vernon Hills. That addition is to have new courtrooms and hearing rooms and more workspace.

County administrator Barry Burton says the current facility operates "beyond capacity in virtually all areas." An expansion was first recommended 12 years ago. The facility opened 1997.

Officials say design work could be done by the end of the year if the board approves hiring the Chicago firm on Tuesday.

